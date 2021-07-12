Adoptables Of The Week From Hearts Alive

She’s a 4-year-old pit mix. Eloise came to use back in May after several shelter workers reached out for help. She was completely shut down in her kennel. She would bury her nose in the corner and refuse to move. She had to be carried from one place to another and basically played dead. Concerned about her mental state, they asked us to take her in. When she came to Hearts Alive Village, we noticed that this girl had a slight tremor and feared that we might be dealing with distemper. She received a full battery of tests and we discovered that while she was negative for distemper, she did have hypothyroidism which could have been causing the tremor and her shutdown behavior. Eloise is now on thyroid medication twice a day (easily given in her food), and the tremors have stopped. Her emotional state has come a long way. She walks on her own and gives us tail wags and snuggles. She’ll be retested soon to make sure her thyroid levels are correct. We don’t know what this poor girl has been through, but we know that in order to fully bring out her personality and help her confidence increase, she needs to be in a loving home. If you are interested in helping Eloise blossom, please visit www.heartsalivevillage.org/adoptable-dogs to meet this sweet pup.