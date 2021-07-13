People on the Move

Nancy Tobbe has been named executive director of the American Heart Association in Columbus/Central Ohio. Tobbe will oversee the fundraising and community engagement initiatives that advance the AHA’s mission of building a world of longer, healthier lives for everyone in Central Ohio. Tobbe has been with the AHA for nearly 13 years, most recently as the Development Vice President. The executive director position was previously held by Brenda Houston Baird, who was promoted to a national role.