Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

People on the Move

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Tobbe has been named executive director of the American Heart Association in Columbus/Central Ohio. Tobbe will oversee the fundraising and community engagement initiatives that advance the AHA’s mission of building a world of longer, healthier lives for everyone in Central Ohio. Tobbe has been with the AHA for nearly 13 years, most recently as the Development Vice President. The executive director position was previously held by Brenda Houston Baird, who was promoted to a national role.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Kentucky Statebizjournals

Norton Healthcare touts area-first health program with $250,000 gift

The gift comes from a major insurer in the state of Kentucky. Most Admired CEOs Awards honor outstanding chief executives (and those holding equivalent titles — including, but not limited to, owner, executive director, president and managing principal) in the Louisville area at for-profit and nonprofit companies.
Cattaraugus County, NYSalamanca Press

Mental Wellness in Cattaraugus County Fund grant applications being accepted

OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation is now accepting applications for this year’s grants from the Mental Wellness in Cattaraugus County Fund. Applications are due Sept. 1. The grant application can be accessed at cattfoundation.org/grant-seekers/grant-opportunities/. “The online application has now moved to a new, fully electronic process this year,”...
Health ServicesWadena Pioneer Journal

Tri-County Health Care recognized for community investment

The Institute is a new hospital ranking that considers the full breadth of what hospitals do. It evaluates hospitals’ performance based on how well they treat their patients, their commitment to providing high-value care and their investment in community health, according to a TCHC news release. Tri-County was recognized as...
Maryland Statestardem.com

Qlarant presents $412,500 in grants to MD, D.C. nonprofits

EASTON — Qlarant Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Qlarant, the nationally recognized program integrity and quality improvement company, has awarded financial grants to 20 Maryland and District of Columbia organizations. Members of the Board of Directors for Qlarant Foundation held a virtual reception for the 2021 Grant Awards. For the...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Politicsbizjournals

The rise of NIMBYs

It can cost real estate execs millions of dollars if projects are delayed or denied. However, these residents argue new construction may impact the environment while changing their way of life.
Economybizjournals

Christine Kocot McCoy

As executive vice president and general counsel at Ascension, Christine Kocot McCoy shifted from a geographical model with attorneys assigned to a specific region to a national system in which attorneys focus on practice area expertise, such as business transactions, real estate, clinical, regulatory and medical staff. And the moves paid off.
Educationbizjournals

2021 Women of Influence

“The power or capacity of causing an effect in indirect or intangible ways." That’s the definition of influence. Each year, Albuquerque Business First honors local leaders who embody that definition with its Women of Influence Awards. Now in its 17th year, the recognition was created to recognize individuals who continually have a positive and meaningful impact in the community.
New York City, NYbizjournals

Over 70,000 small businesses have applied for New York's $800M grant program

Over 70,000 small businesses across New York state have applied for up to $50,000 in grants as part of New York's $800 million small business recovery grant program. Pravina Raghavan — executive vice president of the Division of Small Business and Technology Development for Empire State Development — said ESD has so far selected and notified more than 10,000 small businesses that they are through the application and verification process.
Bridgeport, CThamlethub.com

Hearst & Pritchard Foundations Help Low-Income Mothers/Scholars

Bridgeport, CT - The Hearst Foundations and the Pritchard Foundation recently awarded grants in the amounts of $100,000 and $50,000 respectively to support Housatonic Community College (HCC) students in need. The grants will aid students participating in HCC’s Family Economic Security Program (FESP) and will be distributed to students through the Housatonic Community College Foundation.
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas economy experiencing 'solid' recovery

Despite a slowing pace of growth from March to April, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reported in late June that the Texas economy was on a firm recovery path. “The Texas economy is on the path to a solid recovery although the pace of growth has slowed due to supply-side issues, such as difficulty finding workers, and wide-scale shortages of materials,” Dallas Fed Senior Business Economist Laila Assanie said in a statement.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Albany Herald

UnitedHealthcare donates $500,000 to nonprofits in Georgia

ATLANTA — UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group company, is awarding $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to six community-based organizations in Georgia to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. In total, UnitedHealthcare is donating $11.4 million through Empowering Health grants across...

Comments / 0

Community Policy