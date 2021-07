A year after introducing a new logo and uniforms, the Rams have tweaked their look yet again, on Tuesday unveiling new alternate uniforms that bring white jerseys back into the rotation. Deeming the new threads a "modern throwback," Los Angeles has replaced its third uniform set with an homage to Rams teams of the 1970s-1990s, namely in the form of white jerseys and yellow pants. The new alternates aren't entirely dissimilar to L.A.'s current away jerseys, but the Rams notably became the NFL's only team not to have a white jersey in its lineup after making those away jerseys an off-white "bone grey."