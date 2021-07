Our Nona Hero this month is a man – Batman, to be specific. John Kalish of Lake Nona is a retired Army veteran who has dedicated his life to his nonprofit, A Hero for Kids, where he is the founder, CEO and president. Kalish is frequently seen dressed as Batman, and in the winter months, he is often spotted decked out in Santa Claus gear. He visits children around the state in his Batmobile and costume and promotes literacy, provides necessary supplies and resources, and supports children and our heroes – firefighters, law enforcement, veterans and more. He is a Hero for Kids and a hero for Lake Nona.