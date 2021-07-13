Bigger Challenge This Week: English Bunkers Or English Rough?

New Zealand-born Dylan Thew didn’t know golf existed until he was 12. His father took up golf and tried to encourage his son to play the sport – not only for the game itself, but for the contacts young Dylan might make. Thew was more interested in rugby and devoted his athletic prowess to it until he was 14. He went to the driving range with his father one afternoon, learned the grace and difficulty that the game required and was hooked from that day forward. He gave up rugby and pursued a passion that has lasted his entire life.