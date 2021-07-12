Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rome's role in Black Widow: Downtown and the Rome Wolves make a cameo

By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com
Kokomo Perspective
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching the opening scenes of Marvel’s latest installment, the long awaited “Black Widow,” you can spot some very familiar sites from around Rome. As the fake family comprised of Russian spies — played by David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Evan Anderson and Violet McGraw — flees an unnamed suburban town in Ohio to escape federal agents, viewers can spot the South Broad Street bridge, Second Avenue, the Robert Redden Footbridge and Barron Stadium.

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Black Widow#Cameo#Russian#Rome Tourism Office#Berry College#Marvel Cinematic Universe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over Black Widow’s release

In a story many never saw coming, Scarlett Johansson is suing her former employers Disney and Marvel over a breach of agreement relating to Marvel Studios’ Black Widow and its release. In a new story from The Wall Street Journal, the actress filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court against...
Moviesthecapistranodispatch.com

At the Movies: ‘Black Widow’ Showcases Johansson’s Final Marvel Role

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
MoviesKokomo Perspective

Micheal Ward starring in Empire of Light

Micheal Ward will star alongside Olivia Colman in 'Empire of Light'. Director Sam Mendes has tapped the 'Top Boy' actor to star in his new drama for Searchlight Pictures. Plot details on the film – which marks the first time that the '1917' filmmaker has penned a screenplay alone – have been kept under wraps, but the production is set around a beautiful, old cinema on the South Coast of England during the 1980s.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Star Wars' Oscar Isaac's new movie The Card Counter gets first trailer

Star Wars' Oscar Isaac brings a man who's haunted by the ghosts of his past to life in the first trailer for upcoming thriller The Card Counter. Directed by Taxi Driver's Paul Schrader and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, the movie follows William Tell, an ex-military interrogator turned professional high-stakes gambler, who takes it upon himself to reform a young man seeking revenge on a mutual enemy.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Megan Fox Drops F-Bomb While Explaining The ‘Hate’ Actors Get For Starring In Blockbusters

Megan fox is in the midst of a sort of renaissance at the moment, and she's currently promoting her latest film Till Death. While doing so, she's discussed her personal life as well as her journey in Hollywood, including being in awe of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Fox has also discussed her feelings on blockbuster movies, expressing her love for them and addressing the kinds of franchise she would like to join. Now, she's sharing some strong comments about the "hate" actors get for starring in massive films, and spoiler: she drops an F-bomb.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Mena Suvari: “Slowly but Surely Meth Became My Life. And Then It Took Over”

Nineties It Girl Mena Suvari, who you recognize from hugely popular movies American Pie and American Beauty, is coming clean about her double life. In her new memoir, The Great Peace, the award-winning actor divulges intimate, moving, and, at times, shocking details about her off-camera world—including her teenage struggles with drug addiction, her emotionally destructive relationships with older men, and how the #MeToo movement ultimately inspired her to share her experience with the dark side of young Hollywood fame. Below, read the chapter “Meth Month” from Mena’s debut memoir, out today.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Wahlberg Is a Dad Who Bonds With His Dead Gay Son (Over Lady Gaga Lyrics)

In January 2013, a gay 15-year-old named Jadin Bell, from La Grande, Oregon, hanged himself from a piece of playground equipment and, after being kept on life support for several weeks, died in early February that year. He was a sophomore in high school. He’d dreamed of becoming an artist, of going to New York City for college — of, at the very least, getting the hell out of La Grande. Like many queer teens before him and, it’s painful to say, many since his death, Jadin was subject to intense bullying — mistreatment that became the primary point of...
Celebritieskiss951.com

Brad Pitt Look-Alike Says It Is Impossible To Date Normally

Nathan Meads is a single dad from Oxford, England who works as a subcontractor — but his uncanny resemblance to Brad Pitt has garnered so much attention that it’s affected his dating life. Per the New York Post, 35-year-old Meads explained how his likeness to Pitt, 57, makes it hard...
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful: Spoilers For August 2021

Steffy and Finn will finally tie the knot, coming up this month on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Also, Finn will make a stunning discovery and clues will drop about his biological parents. Meanwhile, Brooke will be conflicted when she finds out Ridge has formed an alliance with Justin. Plus, will Carter and Quinn’s secret affair be uncovered? Learn more below in the B&B spoilers for August 2021.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Purple carrots and horrifying toilets were key to making The Forgotten City's ancient Rome believable

Exploring the dimly-lit slums of The Forgotten City, you might stumble across one citizen’s room filled with bottles upon bottles of garum—an ancient Roman fish sauce made from fermented fish guts that was basically like today’s ketchup. Some of us might remember 2013’s great "Sriracha-pocalypse" when people feared price hikes and shortages of every hipster’s favorite chili sauce; here in this subterranean ancient Roman city, cut off from the rest of the known world, perhaps this condiment hoarder is also preparing for the worst: a life with no garum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy