BURLINGAME — Marilyn Ruth (Hotchkiss) Rice, 82, Burlingame, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her three daughters and husband of 65 years. She was born Aug. 5, 1938, east of Burlingame, the firstborn child of Neal George and Ruth (Johnson) Hotchkiss. A coal miner’s daughter, she attended schools in Burlingame. She was salutatorian of the Class of 1956, missing valedictorian by only a half point. During her senior year, she worked at Beck’s Lumber, and Mr. Beck said she was the best bookkeeper he ever had.