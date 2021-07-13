Cancel
Bodega Salvat: Under Old Management

By Paula Mourenza
culinarybackstreets.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Bodega Salvat in the Sants neighborhood, large wooden wine barrels perched on high shelves almost touch the ceiling, looking down on those drinking below with more than 100 years of local history. For several generations of Sants residents, this old bodega, opened in 1880 by the Salvat Vidal family as a bulk wine store, is a fixture of daily life. Now, after a few decades of being run by others, Bodega Salvat’s original owners have returned to bring a new shine to their family gem.

