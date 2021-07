Hiking is a great family-friendly outdoor activity during the summer. Here are some of the best hiking spots around the US to take your loved ones. With summer in full swing, many people want to leave their homes for the outdoors. Whether they’re riding a bike, swimming in the pool, or fishing by the lake, people just want to be outside and enjoy the fresh air. It’s no surprise then that many people want to travel and see new sights. Some even want to hike around exotic locations and experience nature. Here are some of the best hiking spots for families in the US. Read more before packing your bags.