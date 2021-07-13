‘Bling Ring’ Revisited: Channel 4 Unveils New Doc Series Re-Examining the Hollywood Heist

The BBC Studios Showcase will take place online for a second time in 2022 amid continued uncertainty over international travel during the pandemic. The event takes place February 28-March 2 and will spotlight shows including Frozen Planet II and Blue Lights, the comedy-drama from The Salisbury Poisonings creators and writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn. BBC Studios said this year’s virtual Showcase was the best attended in history, with more than 1,400 buyers taking part. BBC Studios’ president of global distribution Paul Dempsey said: “Their terrific response to our virtual Showcase earlier this year, coupled with continued uncertainty around international travel means that we will once again bring our content to customers digitally next February. Of course, there’s nothing like meeting face to face and we are very much looking forward to the time when we can get together again.”