‘Bling Ring’ Revisited: Channel 4 Unveils New Doc Series Re-Examining the Hollywood Heist

By K.J. Yossman
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel 4 has ordered a three-part documentary re-examining the infamous Bling Ring gang who burgled the Hollywood homes of the rich and famous in the mid-2000s. In a prolonged crime spree, the criminals — who turned out to be a bunch of middle class teenagers — struck fear into the hearts of young Hollywood between 2008 and 2009 by breaking into their homes, stealing their designer duds and even, in one case, using their bathrooms.

