Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘Global Citizen Live’ 24-Hour Special to Feature BTS, Ed Sheeran, the Weeknd, Lorde, Doja Cat and Dozens More Stars

By Chris Willman
imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeralding an event that Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans calls “the one” — i.e., the biggest thing they’ve done to date — the philanthropic organization has announced plans for “Global Citizen Live,” a 24-hour special Sept. 26 that will be broadcast live from six continents and feature performances from BTS, Ed Sheeran, the Weeknd, Lorde, Metallica, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and dozens of other artists.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Lizzo
Person
Doja Cat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Citizen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Music
News Break
Cats
Related
MusicKerrang

Green Day, Metallica and more announced to play Global Citizen Live

Green Day and Metallica are set to perform for this September’s 24-hour Global Citizen Live event. The bands will be joining the likes of Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, BTS, Coldplay, The Weeknd, Lorde, Usher, Doja Cat and more for the huge event, which aims to ​“unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty”.
Theater & DanceNME

BTS reveal they haven’t met Ed Sheeran despite collaborating with him twice

K-pop powerhouses BTS have shared that they have yet to meet Ed Sheeran in person, despite having collaborated with him twice. During the group’s “two day takeover event” of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 13, BTS sat down with host Jimmy Fallon, who asked about their first meeting with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. However, leader RM admitted that the group “can’t believe that we haven’t met him yet.”
Celebritiesstarradiovegas.com

Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat Booked for 2021 Global Citizen Live

Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato and Doja Cat are only a few of the heavy hitters lined up to perform at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert. According to Global Citizen‘s site, the ladies join a list of over 30 artists on the 24-hour broadcast that will take place on Saturday, September 25 and will be simulcast across a number of broadcast channels and internet platforms including ABC, BBC, FX, ABC News Live, YouTube, Twitter and Hulu.
Advocacyharrisondaily.com

The Weeknd and BTS hope to raise billions for Global Citizen

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weeknd, BTS and Billie Eilish will take part in Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour event on Sept. 25 that's intended to raise money and awareness to fight worldwide threats …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
EntertainmentStereogum

BTS, Lorde, Billie Eilish, Metallica, Many Others To Play Global Citizen Fest 2021

Every year, the Global Citizen initiative puts on a big show to encourage companies and philanthropists to donate money to fight poverty, restore destroyed trees, and aid other worthy causes. Naturally, the way they do this is through huge and star-studded concerts throughout the world. This year, the Global Citizen Festival will be a 24-hour marathon that’ll take place across six different continents. (It would be cool if it was happening on all seven, but I guess nobody could get, like, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man and H.E.R. to rock a show at a research station in Antarctica.)
Musicshowbizjunkies.com

Global Citizen Live Details: 24 Hours of Performances Across 6 Continents

Global Citizen has announced this year’s “Global Citizen Live” will take place on Saturday, September 25th. The international advocacy organization confirmed the 24-hour global broadcast will include simultaneous live music events across six continents – Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America – with big-name artists, activists, and world leaders taking part in cities including Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, and Sydney.
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

The BTS song that defeated Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran

In recent times, the music industry has grown abysmally and new genres have started to take hold, among which is K-Pop. This term, which is originally used for various styles such as pop, hip hop or rock and refers specifically to the popular music of South Korea, the country from which one of the most successful bands in the field was born, BTS.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran thanks ARMY for getting BTS' 'Permission to Dance' to #1 on 'Billboard's HOT 100'

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran thanked ARMY for getting BTS' "Permission to Dance" to #1 on 'Billboard's HOT 100'. After BTS ranked in at #1 for 7 weeks straight with "Butter", their newest all-English track "Permission to Dance" hit the top spot on 'Billboard's HOT 100' chart. The HYBE group's newest song is their 5th to hit #1 following "Butter", "Dynamite", "Life Goes On", and "Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat) [BTS Remix]".
MusicDeadline

‘Star Serenade’ Music Reality Series In The Works At ITV America With Singer Actress Greice Santo

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that ITV America is developing the music reality series Star Serenade with Brazilian singer model and actress Greice Santo as creator and EP. The series format is described as having recording artists/pop-stars surprising individuals with a performance of a song that’s particularly meaningful to the person requesting, as well as the artist themselves.
Theater & Dance104.1 WIKY

Ed Sheeran thanks BTS fans for his latest ‘Billboard’ chart milestone

If you think Ed Sheeran isn’t aware of his chart milestones, think again. On Instagram, he’s posted a special “thank you” for his latest one. Ed co-wrote the new BTS single “Permission to Dance,” which blasted in at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 a few days ago. He posted a screenshot of the chart and captioned it, “My 4th billboard #1 as a writer, thank you @bts.bighitofficial and your wonderful fan base for making this happen. Have a great week x.”
Theater & Dance101.9 KELO-FM

Elton John appreciates being shouted-out in new Ed Sheeran-penned song by BTS

Elton John may be in his 70s, but he’s still relevant: After all, the biggest group in the world just namechecked him in their latest single. On Friday, K-pop superstars BTS released a new single called “Permission to Dance,” which was co-written by Elton’s pal, Ed Sheeran. In the lyrics, the group sings, “When it all seems like it’s wrong/Just sing along to Elton John.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Global Citizen hosting virtual concert w/ Billie Eilish, Lorde, Green Day, Metallica, Lizzo & more

Way back in the pre-pandemic times of 2019, Global Citizen Festival revealed plans for a massive, Live Aid-style concert in 2020. That didn't happen for obvious reasons, but this year Global Citizen will broadcast a 24-hour concert called Global Citizen Live with performances filmed across six different continents from Billie Eilish, Lorde, Green Day, Metallica, Lizzo, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Coldplay, Christine and the Queens, Burna Boy, BTS, Angélique Kidjo, Davido, Duran Duran, Femi Kuti, The Weeknd, Usher, Tiwa Savage, Ricky Martin, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Alessia Cara, The Lumineers, Ed Sheeran, Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, and more.
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Global Citizen Live: The Weeknd, BTS, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Metallica y Ed Sheeran, entre los confirmados

Remembering the historical Live Aid, that megaconcert that was held on July 13, 1985, where the most important artists of the time participated to benefit, Global Citizen announced the realization of an important festival. It will be a 24-hour historical transmission with events and performances filmed around the world, to unite it with the purpose of “defending the planet and defeating poverty,” according to a statement published.
MusicAlbia Newspapers

Ed Sheeran considered retirement

Ed Sheeran almost retired after the birth of his daughter. The 'Bad Habits' singer took a year off following the success of his 2017 album 'Divide' and subsequent tour in order to start "searching for who [he] was" and once his wife Cherry gave birth to their little girl Lyra last September, he considered making the break permanent.
Musiccodelist.biz

Billie Eilish Releases Intimate Acoustic Version of “Your Power”

Billie Eilish and Finneas play a reduced version of “Your Power” from the upcoming album “Happier Than Ever”. Billie Eilish and Finneas play a reduced version of “Your Power” from the upcoming album “Happier Than Ever”. With their single “Your Power” proved US pop star Billie Eilish already in spring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy