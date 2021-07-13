‘Global Citizen Live’ 24-Hour Special to Feature BTS, Ed Sheeran, the Weeknd, Lorde, Doja Cat and Dozens More Stars

Every year, the Global Citizen initiative puts on a big show to encourage companies and philanthropists to donate money to fight poverty, restore destroyed trees, and aid other worthy causes. Naturally, the way they do this is through huge and star-studded concerts throughout the world. This year, the Global Citizen Festival will be a 24-hour marathon that’ll take place across six different continents. (It would be cool if it was happening on all seven, but I guess nobody could get, like, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man and H.E.R. to rock a show at a research station in Antarctica.)