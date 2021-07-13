Cancel
TV Shows

Dance Moms' Asia Monet Ray Reveals What It Was Really Like Filming With Abby Lee Miller

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLean in close, because Dance Moms alum Asia Monet Ray has a secret about the making of reality TV: Sometimes the editing can be kinda misleading. "Certain things that were on the show were obviously creative editing of just making certain pieces splice together," she shared with E! News. "We had to wear the same clothes for like a week. So certain things could be taken out of context." Oh, that's not a secret at all? Most of Bachelor Nation and pretty much every person that's appeared on Teen Mom has been saying that for years? Got it. But here's something we did find at least a little surprising—there's not one part of Abby Lee Miller that was...

