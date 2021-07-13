Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Nominations

By Antonio Ferme
imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, honoring the best performers and TV shows from the past year, will be revealed on Tuesday. The father-daughter duo of Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”) will announce the nominees alongside Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. The announcement will start at 8:30 a.m. Pt/11:30 a.m. Et, and be available to stream on the Emmys website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. To qualify for this year’s Emmy Awards, shows had to have aired between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Person
Ron Cephas Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Emmy Awards#Television Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
Los Angeles, CA1009theeagle.com

Emmys 2021: Nominations and Critic Predictions

Pedro Pascal attends the LA Premiere of "The Mandalorian" at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP) The Emmy Nominations were released yesterday. Two huge blockbusters tied each other for the most nominations this year. Those shows are, The Crown, and The Mandalorian both receiving 24 nods each. If you have not had the chance to see those shows yet, do yourself a favor and try to set aside some quality binging time. Marvels, WandaVision added to Disney’s total with 23 nominations. Closely behind with 21 are the HULU hit The Handmaids Tale, and everyone’s favorite Saturday Night Live.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reuters

'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES, July 13 (Reuters) - “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television. HBO and HBO Max led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix with 129. Best drama series contenders include “The Crown,” and “Bridgerton,” while “Ted...
TV SeriesTheWrap

How ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Black-ish’ Performed in Latest Emmy-Nominated Seasons

Regular nominees have September’s ceremony and one more season to finally win the big one. “This Is Us” and “Black-ish” both earned Emmy nominations on Tuesday and are the only two broadcast series in contention for top honors in their respective genres this year. The NBC drama drew its fourth Outstanding Drama nod in five seasons, and the ABC sitcom earned its fourth nomination for top comedy in seven seasons.
Celebritiesucla.edu

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations

When the names were announced on Tuesday, July 13, UCLA TFT alumni, faculty and an Executive Board member emerged with a total of 20 Emmy Awards nominations. Steven Canals (MFA ’15, Pose) garnered three nominations, while Eric Hoehn (BA ’13, The Queen's Gambit) and Executive Board member Frank Marshall (The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart) each garnered two nominations for their work. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount Plus, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. This page will be updated with winners.
CelebritiesRepublic

Reading of the Emmy Award nominations begins

LOS ANGELES — The reading of nominees for September’s Emmy Awards has started. The nominees for best comedy series are: “black-ish”; “Cobra Kai”; “Emily in Paris”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Hacks”; “The Kominsky Method”; “PEN15”; “Ted Lasso.”. The nominees for actress in a comedy series are: Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”; Jean Smart,...
TV & VideosPopculture

Major NBC Sitcom Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is about to add one of your favorite NBC comedies to the streaming platform. The streaming giant recently unveiled details on some of the programming coming to the service in August. Among the many different shows and movies that they unveiled, Netflix shared that 30 Rock would be making its way to the platform on Sunday, Aug. 1.
TV & VideosDeadline

Grace Parra Janney, Josh Bycel & Eva Longoria Developing Mexican-American Family Comedy For ABC

Solar Opposites pair Grace Parra Janney and Josh Bycel are developing a single-camera comedy for ABC inspired by the former’s own large Mexican-American family in Texas. The pair have teamed with Eva Longoria and her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment production company to develop a half-hour series for the Disney-owned broadcast network. 20th Television, where Longoria and her producing partner Ben Spector have a first-look deal, is the studio.
TV SeriesCollider

7 Must-Watch Time-Travel TV Shows

Time travel is the gimmick that never gets old. Human beings love the idea of visiting the past, exploring the future, and discovering a new present. Any media with time travel in it lets us dream a little dream about what could be. The new Disney+ spin-off Loki revisits this theme, but the show has not leaned into the time travel aspect as much as initially expected.
Celebritiesmdcthereporter.com

Emmy Awards Breaks Record Of Nominations For People Of Color

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 19. And this year’s nominations, announced on July 13, have a lot more diversity. Performers of color composed 44 percent of the acting nominations—the biggest number ever besting the 36 percent set in 2018 and 2020. For the past five...
TV SeriesDeadline

Amanda Barclay Joins Netflix As Director Of Original Series, Comedy

ABC Signature Executive Director, Comedy Development Amanda Barclay is leaving the Disney TV studio to join Netflix as Director in the streamer’s Original Series, Comedy team led by Tracey Pakosta. She replaces Robert Prinz, Director of Original Series, Comedy, who is leaving the company. Prinz worked on several multi-camera comedy...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Emmy nominations are broken: TV Academy isn't equipped to showcase the best of TV as we watch it now

This year's chaotic Emmy nominations should be a wake-up call, says Judy Berman. "From COVID to the streaming wars, the medium that we call television has changed rapidly—perhaps more rapidly than ever before—in the 13 months since the 2021 Emmys eligibility window opened," says Berman. "The way we watch now bears little resemblance to the way we watched less than a decade ago, when the phrase 'Netflix Original' would’ve sounded like a contradiction in terms. Professional organizations are sluggish things; we can’t expect them to move at the pace of the zeitgeist. But they can, and do, evolve to address the shifting realities of their industry." Berman adds: "For once, the main problem is not a pool of nominees who are #SoWhite or #SoMale. It’s that the very categories the Television Academy divides them into, and particularly the ones it chooses to highlight in the nominations announcement and subsequent Emmy telecast, are increasingly ill-equipped to showcase the best of TV as we watch it now. For one thing, the distinction between comedy, drama and the once-obscure, now supremely competitive limited series category has become arbitrary at best and purely political at worst. Look at this year’s nominees. Can anyone explain what makes Amazon’s superhero satire The Boys a drama but HBO Max’s darkly funny murder mystery The Flight Attendant a comedy? Could HBO possibly have canceled Lovecraft Country, whose Season 1 finale felt pretty final, in order to enter it in the less-crowded drama-series category, as some have suggested? (Cancel culture strikes again, am I right?) Also: did Steve McQueen’s excellent Small Axe—five individually titled, feature-length works set in London’s West Indian community between the 1960s and the 1980s—not meet the Academy’s definition of a limited series, or was it simply deemed inferior to Marvel’s prestige-lite WandaVision?" Berman points out that "no category is stranger or more dissonant with how America consumed entertainment during our pandemic year than Television Movie. Lifetime’s quickly forgotten Mahalia Jackson biopic, middling Amazon originals Sylvie’s Love and Uncle Frank, HBO dad-bait Oslo and Dolly Parton‘s Christmas on the Square, from Netflix, represent… what, exactly? A notoriously arcane set of category restrictions." Berman also notes that the Emmys isn't equipped to handle the emergence of docuseries and foreign-language TV shows. "I’m frustrated by the way the Emmys continue to bury their documentary categories, excluding them from all high-profile broadcasts," says Berman. "Could the Academy possibly not realize, at this point, that docuseries in particular are among the biggest draws on TV? Digging into the dozens of categories unceremoniously dumped on the Emmys website following the announcement, I was happy to see City So Real, Pretend It’s a City and Allen v. Farrow nominated as docuseries—but I don’t think it makes sense for them to share a category with a long-running, episodic anthology like fellow nominee American Masters. At least the rise of nonfiction TV has fared better at the Emmys than another major trend in American viewing, one that the Academy isn’t so much as touching: the influx of very good, very popular foreign-language television. Lupin, Call My Agent!, Veneno, Losing Alice, Kingdom, Beartown, Shtisel, Sky Rojo, The Investigation—none of these acclaimed shows were even submitted for consideration and many wouldn’t qualify anyway because they aren’t American co-productions. Anglophone imports have fared almost as poorly. Some of this stuff is bound show up among the nominees for the International Emmy Awards, which most people probably didn’t realize existed and not even I, a TV critic, have ever watched. What an unfortunate fate for series that Americans devour on various streaming platforms and premium cable networks, as the distinction between what we watch in our native language and what we consume in subtitled form keeps shrinking."
TV & VideosDeadline

Emmy Nominations By Program & Network

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian both scored 24 Emmy nominations to lead all programs as the 2021 honorees were announced this morning. The latter streamer’s WandaVision was a close third with 23 noms, followed by Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s Saturday Night Live with 21 each. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso scored 20.
EntertainmentPosted by
Daily News

SEE IT: Emmy Awards nominations announced

The nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were unveiled Tuesday. Watch below as the finalists for the 73rd edition of the awards show honoring achievements in television are announced by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones through a livestream on Emmys.com and YouTube. The show will take place Sept. 19 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer ...
TV Seriesimdb.com

6 Emmy-Nominated Shows to Stream on HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nominations for the 73rd annual Emmys were announced on Tuesday, giving TV lovers...
TV SeriesPopculture

Fan-Favorite CBS Drama Leaving Netflix in August

Jericho, the short-lived science fiction series, is leaving Netflix in just a few weeks. Both seasons of the show will leave the streaming platform on Aug. 15. The series originally aired from September 2006 through March 2008 and was one of the first modern shows revived thanks to a fan campaign. The show was actually canceled after its first season, but CBS brought it back for a seven-episode second season to help wrap up the story.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Removing 2 More Disney Movies in August

Netflix is truly set to deliver with its current slate of programming for August. However, Disney fans, in particular, won't be pleased to see what programs will be leaving the platform that same month. Netflix will remove two Disney films — The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted. But, fans do have some time to watch the flicks before they depart Netflix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy