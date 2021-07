Long story short, my nephew has adopted a new hobby that I can relate to this summer. He's decided that motorcycles are awesome. Which, if you didn't know, they are. At the beginning of the warm season, he and I spent a day overhauling his little neighborhood hooligan chinese pit bike and he's been glued to the seat ever since. I'm so proud of him since he hasn't lost interest in it like most kids do most things. In fact, the last time I was up there, I noticed his fascination with motorcycles don't end at the garage, but follow him to bed via YouTube.