‘Three Floors’: Nanni Moretti’s Latest Melodrama Is Misjudged & Unconvincing [Cannes Review]

By Elena Lazic
imdb.com
 14 days ago

Premiering in competition at this year’s Festival de Cannes, ’s wild melodrama “Three Floors” is based on a 2017 Israeli novel called “Shalosh Qomot” from writer Eshkol Nevo and begins with an undeniably tragic event. One dark night on a quiet street of Rome, a drunk driver runs over a lady crossing the road, narrowly avoids hitting a pregnant woman, then finally crashes into a building, landing straight into a family’s living room.

Nanni Moretti
#Melodrama#Rome#Cannes Review#Festival De Cannes#Israeli
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Bergman Island’ review: A Mia Hansen-Løve letter on filmmaking with stellar performances from Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska [Cannes Review]

Mia Hansen-Løve’s directorial style seems to be less about style or genre and more about mood. Her 2018 travelogue romance film Maya had very little in the way of substantial story; it was powered by vibes alone. Perhaps her most ambitious project yet, Bergman Island admittedly has more plot. But it’s the tone carried by Vicky Krieps and a wonderful Mia Wasikowska which bring it to life – and put Bergman Island among the director’s very best work.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Hit The Road’: Panah Panahi’s Directorial Debut Is Thrilling Cinema & A Breath Of Fresh Air [Cannes Review]

It would be disingenuous not to begin this review by mentioning that, yes, Panah Panahi is indeed related to the titan of Iranian cinema, Jafar Panahi. Panah is the acclaimed filmmaker’s son, and besides going to film school, he has also worked on his father’s films, most recently co-editing his latest feature, “3 Faces.” The most cynical among us may not be surprised to learn that the opening sequence of his feature debut “Hit the Road,” playing in Directors’ Fortnight, alone contains more thrilling cinema than most other films at this year’s Festival de Cannes put together. But a new effortless, clear-eyed talent is always worth celebrating.
ImmigrationLaredo Morning Times

'Blue Bayou' Review: Justin Chon's Blunt-Force Melodrama Takes on the Injustices of America's Immigration System

To New Orleans family man Antonio LeBlanc (Justin Chon) and everyone close to him, he’s as American as the tattooed eagle spreading its wings defiantly across his throat, down to his lived-in Southern drawl acquired over more than three decades. To ICE authorities, however, he’s nothing more than a Korean immigrant with a criminal record and faulty paperwork, and they want him out.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The French Dispatch’: Wes Anderson Dazzles With A Whimsical New Missive Of Wit & Short Story Delights [Cannes Review]

July 12th, 2021, Cannes – Reader, I ratatat out this missive in haste on my trusty Smith-Corona from the South of France, in the paltry hopes it may adequately convey my delight in viewing the latest cinematographic marvel from Mr. Wes Anderson, originally of Houston, Texas but more latterly resident of a nearby color-coded, symmetrical nebula almost entirely of his own design. “The French Dispatch,” Mr. Anderson’s entry in the competitive section of what we francophones like to call Le Soixante-Quatorzième Festival de Cannes, is a work of such unparalleled Andersonian wit, that at times the sheer level of detail – mobile, static, graphic and typographic – that bedecked the screen was enough to make your correspondent’s jaw slacken. Which meant curtains for the carpet as I was smoking a cigarillo.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Story of My Wife’: Léa Seydoux Hypnotic Performance Prevents Ildikó Enyedi’s Drama From Fully Falling Into Tedium [Cannes Review]

A man asks the first woman who enters the room to marry him and then is surprised to find she does not respect him. This sums up “The Story of My Wife” from Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi, playing in Competition at this year’s Festival de Cannes. It might seem like an unfairly reductive interpretation of an almost three-hour-long film from a respected arthouse director, who won the Camera d’Or for her film “My Twentieth Century” in 1989 in Cannes and more recently the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2017 for “On Body and Soul.” But so little is done with the emotions running through this husband across the years that the ups and downs of his torturous marriage merely register as repetitive blips on a fairly unchanging screen.
Theater & Danceimdb.com

‘Ali & Ava’: Clio Barnard’s Unlikely Romance Strikes a Sweet Chord [Cannes Review]

What do fans of Sylvan Esso dance house remixes and Bob Dylan have in common? Almost nothing, you’d imagine, and you’d probably be right. But in Clio Barnard’s sweet, unlikely romance “Ali & Ava,” which premiered as part of Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight program, the two titular characters—both from opposite musical camps—learn to find common ground in each other’s preferences and more, to share in each other’s lives.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘A Hero’: Asghar Farhadi’s Moral Quandary Film Questions The Weight of a Good Deed [Cannes Review]

In “A Hero” (“Ghahreman”), Asghar Farhadi blurs the line of innocence and guilt in a fraught drama about the true weight of a good deed. During a two-day reprieve from prison, Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi) and his girlfriend Farkhondeh (Sahar Goldust) discover a handbag full of golden coins. Though Rahim briefly debates selling them to help offset the cost of his debts to Braham (Mohsen Tanabandeh), the gold exchange rate is unsatisfactorily low, and he resolves to track down the original owner and return them. A tearfully grateful woman comes forward as the bag’s original owner, and Rahim’s sister Mali (Maryam Shahdaei) willingly hands them over—an act that conveniently happens to be good press for Rahim’s prison. With a little help from a local charity, the good deed becomes something of a local fascination, and Rahim is no longer an anonymous debt-ridden prisoner but instead a celebrated good samaritan. Yet when more details emerge about the woman who claimed the bag, Rahim’s good deed is put into question, as well as his public image.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Petrov’s Flu’: Cannes Review

Incarcerated Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov sends his latest drama to Cannes Competition. Dir: Kirill Serebrennikov. Russia, France. 2021. 146mins. For the second time in succession, the theatre and film director Kirill Serebrennikov is unable to accompany a Palme d’Or contender to Cannes. For the first, 2018’s Leto, he was under house arrest; this time, he’s serving a suspended prison sentence and forbidden to leave the country, for charges many feel have been trumped up against him by the state because of the political nature of his work.
Moviestheplaylist.net

A Family Suffocates In ‘The Restless’ [Cannes Review]

There is a moment of genuine tension at the very beginning of Joachim Lafosse’s “The Restless” that is worth your attention. Damien (Damien Bonnard), is swimming with his son Amine (Gabriel Merz Chammah, the grandson of Isabelle Huppert, no less) off a boat on the rocky French coast. They are headed back to shore when Damien suddenly stops the boat and jumps back into the water. He tells Amine, who must be no older than 10-years-old, to bring the motorboat to shore as he will swim there on his own. On the beach lays Damien’s wife Leïla (Leïla Bekhti). She is immediately concerned when Amine arrives on the boat alone. As the sun falls increasingly in the sky she begins to pace on the beach searching the Ocean’s horizon for her husband. When he finally is spotted coming out of the water her body exhales in an immediate sense of relief. As we’ll soon discover, this sort of dangerous drama surrounding Damien is nothing new.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Hold Me Tight’: Mathieu Amalric Deconstructs Loss With Vicky Krieps in A Fractured Family Drama [Cannes Review]

It’s rare for the last ten minutes of a film to radically change your opinion of the movie at large, let alone your entire viewing experience, but in “Hold Me Tight” (“Serre-Moi fort”), which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, director Mathieu Amalric does precisely that. The preceding hour and a half is certainly rich and evocative thanks to a bravura performance by Vicky Krieps (“The Phantom Thread”), but the material is so disjointed that it impedes comprehension until the very end. Amalric cuts rapidly between scenes with no temporal or logical connection to each other, even seemingly swapping out actors for the same role (a choice that’s later clarified but only at the film’s conclusion). “Hold Me Tight” is likely a film that rewards viewers with repeat viewings; it’s difficult to evaluate it on the basis of its decision to withhold crucial information until the end. It’s a risky choice, to be sure, and if it pays off, it mostly does so because of the power of its lead performance.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘The Story of My Wife’: 3 Hours of Nothingness [Cannes]

Lea Seydoux is the only reason to watch Ildiko Enyedi’s “The Story Of My Wife”, a flat Cannes Film Festival competition entry that just drags and drags and drags … An adaptation of Milán Füst’s 1920s set novel, it posits Dutch actor Gijs Naber as dullard sea captain Jakob Störr, who decides to marry the beautiful Lizzy (Seydoux) the minute he spots her at a Parisian bar. She weirdly accepts the proposal. As he goes off to sea, he starts to wonder if she’s cheating on him, we never really know for sure, but it might involve an aristocrat played by Louis Garrel. For the next 169 minutes the dramatic stakes Enyedi builds on her audience are almost solely based on whether or not the Captain’s suspicions about his wife have merit to them. That’s the movie. What follows are lots of stares, grunts and spousal shouting matches. Mark this bomb as dead in the water. [D]
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘Vortex’: Gaspar Noe’s Slowest Movie is Also His Most Mature [Cannes]

Gaspar Noe’s new film was set to start at 11pm last night at the DeBussy, but had its screening delayed by almost an hour due to the long lines of crowds outside. This always happens with a Noe at Cannes; from “Love” to “Climax” to “Lux Aeterna”, he has a legion of French fans hooked on his experimental provocations and the buzz at these screenings is palpably electric every time.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Magnetic Beats’ Keeps Good Time, Thumping Out A Cinematic Soundtrack To A Perfect Moment [Cannes Review]

Director Vincent Maël Cardona uses western Europe in the early-1980s as the canvas upon which he paints his layered and achingly genuine portrait of young love, familial bondage, artistic aspiration, and universal chaos. Unburdened by a firm connection to any one genre or narrative archetype, “Magnetic Beats” tells a simple story with a full arsenal of source music, thoughtful set design, and crisp acting at all levels to pull off this love letter to a particular moment in time. This is not to say that western Europe in 1981 was any more important than any other time and place, but for a young man on the cusp of adulthood, that moment, wherever or whenever that may be, will always be the fulcrum around which everything else rotates.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘France’: Bruno Dumont’s Nihilism Strikes Gold [Cannes]

Bruno Dumont’s darkly satirical ”France” received the first major boos of Cannes 2021. I dug it. A nihilistic portrayal of humanity through the eyes of a clinically depressed TV journalist. A Lynchian score by composer Christophe seems so out of place, but it only adds to the dramatic ambiguity of Dumont’s vision (his best since 2015’s “Li’l Quinquin”). The moral of this movie seems to be that life is shit.
Movies/Film

‘The Souvenir Part II’ Review: An Extremely Accomplished and Superior Sequel [Cannes]

In 2019 Johanna Hogg unfurled The Souvenir, a film that /Film’s chief film critic described as “stunning” while admitting that its languid pace and convoluted structure required him to “stick with it” and that many walked out during the screening. Stick with it I did, and still found this semi-autobiographical tale of a young film student who falls for a dashing Foreign Office employee, only to find that he hides dark secrets, completely indulgent and ridiculous. Honor Swinton Byrne seemed to walk half-awake through myriad scenes, and despite the appearance of her mom Tilda Swinton and the rest of the committed cast, it ended up being a miserable filmgoing experience.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Memoria’ review: Tilda Swinton investigates an eerie mystery in Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s slow-burning epic [Cannes Review]

It starts with a bang. Not the metaphorical, head-first into action kind of bang — not that you would ever expect that from an Apichatpong Weerasethakul film — but an eerie thud. A thunderous boom that pierces through the dead of night. “Like a rumble from the core of the Earth” is how botanist Jessica (Tilda Swinton) describes this sound, which rustles her awake from her sleep and soon invades her everyday life in Colombia.

Comments / 0

