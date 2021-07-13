Cancel
Reign Disick Is Dad Scott Disick's "Mini Me" In Adorable New Photo

imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike father, like son. Scott Disick took to Instagram Stories on Monday, July 12 to post a photo of his "mini me" Reign Disick. The snapshot showed the 6-year-old child sitting with his iPad onboard a private jet, and they weren't the only passengers on the flight. Scott also shared a picture of "another mini me," his daughter Penelope Disick. Speaking of P, she celebrated her 9th birthday last week and her dad marked the major milestone with a tribute on Instagram. "My life my love my everything," he captioned a picture of the father-daughter duo. "You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can't express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I...

