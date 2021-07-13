‘French Dispatch’ First Clip Pairs Frances McDormand with a Very Naked Timothée Chalamet
If you’re going to release the first clip from Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” best to stir up buzz by having Timothée Chalamet naked in it. Smart move, Searchlight Pictures. New footage from Anderson’s latest has debuted pairing Chalamet with three-time acting Oscar winner Frances McDormand. The black-and-white clip comes from one of the three anthology stories packed into Anderson’s “French Dispatch.”www.imdb.com
