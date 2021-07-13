BBC Studios Showcase to Remain Virtual in 2022

Greetings traveler, I have some great news: Garth Marenghi — author, dream weaver, visionary, plus actor — is now on Amazon. After years of being (legally) unavailable to stream here in the U.S., the hilarious cult series Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Richard Ayoade and Matthew Holness, the series stars Holness, Ayoade, Matt Berry, and Alice Lowe, and it’s probably one of the funniest goddamn shows you’ll ever watch. Darkplace only lasted one season, but in the years since its 2004 debut it’s built up a huge cult following – and now more folks can learn why (provided they live in the U.S. and have Amazon Prime).