BBC Studios Showcase to Remain Virtual in 2022

By Naman Ramachandran, Manori Ravindran
imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter its first ever virtual Showcase earlier this year, the 2022 BBC Studios Showcase will also be fully digital, the outfit revealed on Tuesday. The producer-distributor will hold a three-day program of virtual events running from Feb. 28-March 2, rather than host global buyers in person at its usual Liverpool extravaganza. While the event is still at least six months out, sources tell Variety the company needed to let its suppliers know well in advance.

