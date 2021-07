High pressure gives us generally dry weather into tomorrow. Weak upper level systems through the flow, though, may set off some isolated showers or a storm away from the lake shore. Highs mainly in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 60s. Rain showers or a t-storm Tuesday Night into early Wednesday and then again Thursday night into Friday. Pattern continues with another chance late Saturday into Sunday. In between, plenty of dry time and decent summer weather.