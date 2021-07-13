‘Ali & Ava’: Clio Barnard’s Unlikely Romance Strikes a Sweet Chord [Cannes Review]

The Robert Bresson quote that opens the anthology film “Year of the Everlasting Storm” — “you don’t create by adding, but by taking away” — makes a tidy adage of the time-honored idea that deprivation breeds innovation. Just as the signees of the Dogme 95 Manifesto believed that restricting themselves along various formal guidelines would enforce a newfound authenticity in their work, the seven directors contributing to this omnibus operate under the premise that the obstructions of the COVID-19 era could be more boon than bane, compelling them to get crafty and dig deeper. For those in countries still in the throes of lockdown during production, that may just mean constraining the camera to the home; for those in areas that have turned a corner on the pandemic, the circumstances still lend themselves to small, stripped-down shoots. In either case, their output must necessarily reproduce the spirit of this unique moment in the respect that, all together now, every movie is a documentary of its own, making imbued with the ideology of its cultural context.