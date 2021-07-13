Cancel
Theater & Dance

‘Ali & Ava’: Clio Barnard’s Unlikely Romance Strikes a Sweet Chord [Cannes Review]

By Caroline Tsai
 14 days ago

What do fans of Sylvan Esso dance house remixes and Bob Dylan have in common? Almost nothing, you’d imagine, and you’d probably be right. But in Clio Barnard’s sweet, unlikely romance “Ali & Ava,” which premiered as part of Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight program, the two titular characters—both from opposite musical camps—learn to find common ground in each other’s preferences and more, to share in each other’s lives.

Bob Dylan
#Cannes#Chord#Dance#Ali Ava#Sylvan Esso#Ali Ava
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The French Dispatch’: Wes Anderson Dazzles With A Whimsical New Missive Of Wit & Short Story Delights [Cannes Review]

July 12th, 2021, Cannes – Reader, I ratatat out this missive in haste on my trusty Smith-Corona from the South of France, in the paltry hopes it may adequately convey my delight in viewing the latest cinematographic marvel from Mr. Wes Anderson, originally of Houston, Texas but more latterly resident of a nearby color-coded, symmetrical nebula almost entirely of his own design. “The French Dispatch,” Mr. Anderson’s entry in the competitive section of what we francophones like to call Le Soixante-Quatorzième Festival de Cannes, is a work of such unparalleled Andersonian wit, that at times the sheer level of detail – mobile, static, graphic and typographic – that bedecked the screen was enough to make your correspondent’s jaw slacken. Which meant curtains for the carpet as I was smoking a cigarillo.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Lamb’: Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Tense, High-Concept Drama Offers Few Surprises [Cannes Review]

Those looking to enjoy “Lamb” from Icelandic director Valdimar Jóhannsson would do well not to learn anything about it beyond its admittedly intriguing premise before watching it — to enter the screening room like lambs to the slaughter, if you will. Playing in the Un Certain Regard section of this year’s Festival de Cannes, the film centers on a couple living on a remote sheep farm, where they one day discover an unusual newborn that they immediately decide to raise as their own. It isn’t difficult to guess what might be so strange about the “child,” though it does make for a striking image: at first, only the newborn’s head is visible, its human legs and left arm only casually uncovered later. The effect of that revelation then isn’t so much surprising as sobering, the unsettling confirmation of a nagging doubt.
Movies/Film

‘After Yang’ Review: Kogonada’s Second Film is a Quiet Sci-Fi Stunner to Be Savored [Cannes]

After Yang begins inside a tea shop, an austere space with a decidedly Japanese aesthetic. Jake (Colin Farrell) greets a patron who has walked down the stairs, seeking out “tea crystals” for instant pleasure. Explaining that the local supermarket may carry such convenient goods, and that instead he’s got preparations that may require more effort but may be more rewarding, she leaves frustrated, wondering how someone can survive by not giving the customer what they already want.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Titane’ review: Julia Ducournau revs up the body horror in her masterfully audacious follow-up to ‘Raw’ [Cannes Review]

How do you solve a problem like talking about Titane? Julia Ducournau’s film is best seen blind. Really, if you haven’t watched it, you should probably close the tab and leave now. But if you’re willing to forge on, just know that Titane is wild. It’s relentless in its pursuit of messing you up. An unholy, gnarly bloodbath slathered in motor oil for good measure.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Bergman Island’ review: A Mia Hansen-Løve letter on filmmaking with stellar performances from Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska [Cannes Review]

Mia Hansen-Løve’s directorial style seems to be less about style or genre and more about mood. Her 2018 travelogue romance film Maya had very little in the way of substantial story; it was powered by vibes alone. Perhaps her most ambitious project yet, Bergman Island admittedly has more plot. But it’s the tone carried by Vicky Krieps and a wonderful Mia Wasikowska which bring it to life – and put Bergman Island among the director’s very best work.
Moviesimdb.com

‘A Hero’: Asghar Farhadi’s Moral Quandary Film Questions The Weight of a Good Deed [Cannes Review]

In “A Hero” (“Ghahreman”), Asghar Farhadi blurs the line of innocence and guilt in a fraught drama about the true weight of a good deed. During a two-day reprieve from prison, Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi) and his girlfriend Farkhondeh (Sahar Goldust) discover a handbag full of golden coins. Though Rahim briefly debates selling them to help offset the cost of his debts to Braham (Mohsen Tanabandeh), the gold exchange rate is unsatisfactorily low, and he resolves to track down the original owner and return them.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Story of My Wife’: Léa Seydoux Hypnotic Performance Prevents Ildikó Enyedi’s Drama From Fully Falling Into Tedium [Cannes Review]

A man asks the first woman who enters the room to marry him and then is surprised to find she does not respect him. This sums up “The Story of My Wife” from Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi, playing in Competition at this year’s Festival de Cannes. It might seem like an unfairly reductive interpretation of an almost three-hour-long film from a respected arthouse director, who won the Camera d’Or for her film “My Twentieth Century” in 1989 in Cannes and more recently the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2017 for “On Body and Soul.” But so little is done with the emotions running through this husband across the years that the ups and downs of his torturous marriage merely register as repetitive blips on a fairly unchanging screen.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Crusade’: Louis Garrel’s Latest With Laetitia Casta Is A Superficially Charming, Yet Obtusely Colonialist Environmental Manifesto [Cannes Review]

When teenaged environmental activist Greta Thunberg made her now-famous speech at the UN Headquarters in 2019, she was met with equal parts admiration and derision, likely an unfavorable imbalance toward the latter. For every A-list celebrity who reposted a clip on their Instagram story, adorned with enthusiastic heart emojis, surely another handful of Internet trolls lurked in the comments and left discouraging messages. After all, the online world is an inhospitable place for climate activists, and even more so when they come in the form of determined, ambitious teenagers.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Mi Iubita, Mon Amour’: Noémie Merlant Performs Double Duty With Mixed Results In This Romantic Drama [Cannes Review]

A coming-of-age summer romance yarn, “Mi Iubita, Mon Amour” succeeds in shifting the power dynamic within the classic genre archetype, albeit in a way that increases the creep factor. Audiences have seen some version of this before, whether it’s Baby and Johnny in the Catskills, or Elio and Oliver in Northern Italy, and while a person’s mileage on these questionable romances may vary, a mix of interesting characters, personal empowerment, and passionate desire characterizes the successful entries. “Mi Iubita, Mon Amour” comes up short in each of these arenas. And though director/star Noémie Merlant does fine work behind the camera, there’s not much in front of it to highlight those efforts.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘In Front of Your Face’ review: A competent but isolating drama about dread from Hong Sang-soo [Cannes Review]

It doesn’t become clear what In Front of Your Face is really about till pretty far in, though its sheer emotional refinement means we can never really get close to its characters, anyway. Hong Sang-soo has proved his directorial talent in Cannes – eleven times to be precise – and elsewhere too, but In Front of Your Face is a missable entry to the filmmaker’s impressive repertoire.
Musicimdb.com

‘Magnetic Beats’ Keeps Good Time, Thumping Out A Cinematic Soundtrack To A Perfect Moment [Cannes Review]

Director Vincent Maël Cardona uses western Europe in the early-1980s as the canvas upon which he paints his layered and achingly genuine portrait of young love, familial bondage, artistic aspiration, and universal chaos. Unburdened by a firm connection to any one genre or narrative archetype, “Magnetic Beats” tells a simple story with a full arsenal of source music, thoughtful set design, and crisp acting at all levels to pull off this love letter to a particular moment in time.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Year Of The Everlasting Storm’: Neon’s Anthology Film Features Auteurs Jafar Panahi, Laura Poitras, David Lowery & More [Cannes Review]

The Robert Bresson quote that opens the anthology film “Year of the Everlasting Storm” — “you don’t create by adding, but by taking away” — makes a tidy adage of the time-honored idea that deprivation breeds innovation. Just as the signees of the Dogme 95 Manifesto believed that restricting themselves along various formal guidelines would enforce a newfound authenticity in their work, the seven directors contributing to this omnibus operate under the premise that the obstructions of the COVID-19 era could be more boon than bane, compelling them to get crafty and dig deeper. For those in countries still in the throes of lockdown during production, that may just mean constraining the camera to the home; for those in areas that have turned a corner on the pandemic, the circumstances still lend themselves to small, stripped-down shoots. In either case, their output must necessarily reproduce the spirit of this unique moment in the respect that, all together now, every movie is a documentary of its own, making imbued with the ideology of its cultural context.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: Nanni Moretti’s ‘Three Floors’

Sorrow mounts to the exclusion of everything else in Three Floors (Tre Piani), a decade-spanning account of the ongoing misfortunes of multiple families residing in a comfortable Roman apartment complex. From the opening scene, writer-director. , adapting a best-selling novel by Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo, has chosen to focus only...
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Memoria’ review: Tilda Swinton investigates an eerie mystery in Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s slow-burning epic [Cannes Review]

It starts with a bang. Not the metaphorical, head-first into action kind of bang — not that you would ever expect that from an Apichatpong Weerasethakul film — but an eerie thud. A thunderous boom that pierces through the dead of night. “Like a rumble from the core of the Earth” is how botanist Jessica (Tilda Swinton) describes this sound, which rustles her awake from her sleep and soon invades her everyday life in Colombia.
Moviesimdb.com

A Family Suffocates In ‘The Restless’ [Cannes Review]

There is a moment of genuine tension at the very beginning of Joachim Lafosse’s “The Restless” that is worth your attention. Damien (Damien Bonnard), is swimming with his son Amine off a boat on the rocky French coast. They are headed back to shore when Damien suddenly stops the boat and jumps back into the water.
Movies/Film

‘Benedetta’ Review: Paul Verhoeven’s Lesbian Nun Drama Toes the Line Between Profound and Profane [Cannes]

Benedetta begins with a minor miracle, when a young girl en route to enter a convent prays at an altar to the Virgin Mary to dissuade a bandit from attacking her family. A bird flies out and defecates in the one unscarred eye of the would-be attacker, thus setting the stage of a film that itself is a minor miracle, one that also pairs the glory of religious expression with the everyday navigation of shit being flung.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘In Front Of Your Face’: Hong Sang-soo Poignant Drama Asks How To Live Happily In The Past, Present & Future [Cannes Review]

Not even a global pandemic could stop prolific South Korean director Hong Sangsoo, but his latest film deals with ideas and tensions that echo questions and perspectives brought to the surface by this global health crisis. Playing in the Cannes Premiere section of this year’s Festival de Cannes, “In Front of Your Face” only slowly reveals its hand.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘Vortex’: Gaspar Noe’s Slowest Movie is Also His Most Mature [Cannes]

Gaspar Noe’s new film was set to start at 11pm last night at the DeBussy, but had its screening delayed by almost an hour due to the long lines of crowds outside. This always happens with a Noe at Cannes; from “Love” to “Climax” to “Lux Aeterna”, he has a legion of French fans hooked on his experimental provocations and the buzz at these screenings is palpably electric every time.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘The Story of My Wife’: 3 Hours of Nothingness [Cannes]

Lea Seydoux is the only reason to watch Ildiko Enyedi’s “The Story Of My Wife”, a flat Cannes Film Festival competition entry that just drags and drags and drags … An adaptation of Milán Füst’s 1920s set novel, it posits Dutch actor Gijs Naber as dullard sea captain Jakob Störr, who decides to marry the beautiful Lizzy (Seydoux) the minute he spots her at a Parisian bar. She weirdly accepts the proposal. As he goes off to sea, he starts to wonder if she’s cheating on him, we never really know for sure, but it might involve an aristocrat played by Louis Garrel. For the next 169 minutes the dramatic stakes Enyedi builds on her audience are almost solely based on whether or not the Captain’s suspicions about his wife have merit to them. That’s the movie. What follows are lots of stares, grunts and spousal shouting matches. Mark this bomb as dead in the water. [D]

