Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Emmy Nominations 2021 Live Stream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In

By Rebecca Iannucci
imdb.com
 14 days ago

The annual day of joy, heartbreak and utter confusion for TV fanatics has arrived: The Emmy nominations are in. Nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be revealed today at 11:30 am/10:30c, with father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) — both Emmy winners themselves — announcing the shows and actors in the running for television’s top honor. The event will be streamed live via the video above.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Person
Ron Cephas Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Primetime Emmy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards show streaming domination

Streaming is taking over everything; look at the nominations for the 73rd Emmys. Just in the Best Drama category alone, 6 of the eight nominations come from streaming services. The comedy series grouping sees 7 out of its eight nominations coming from streaming as well. Netflix’s The Crown and the...
EntertainmentPeople

Emmy Awards 2021: How to Watch This Year's Nominations

The countdown to TV's biggest night is on! Ahead of the 2021 Emmy Awards, the Television Academy is gearing up to announce this year's nominees. The 73rd annual event, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will broadcast live on Sep. 19. The eligibility period for 2021 submissions was from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021.
CelebritiesNME

See the full list of 2021 Emmy nominations – rolling announcements

The nominations for the 2021 Emmys are now being announced – scroll down to read the full list. This year’s ceremony will take place in September, and nominations are being announced by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones – who became the first father-daughter pair to win an Emmy in the same year in 2020.
Los Angeles, CANo Film School

What Are the 2021 Emmy Nominations?

The Emmy nominations are here. What were the best shows you watched this year?. The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards are here, and they include a few surprises. After a few years where we were so dependent on television, it's incredible to see the diverse and interesting list of shows that made the cut. Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn) made the announcement this morning.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Bowen Yang Makes History With ‘Saturday Night Live’ Emmy Nomination – Talesbuzz

Bowen Yang has made both Emmys and Saturday Night Live history. The Saturday Night Live freshman, who has made his mark on the long-running sketch comedy show, became the first Chinese American actor to receive an Emmy nomination. The Television Academy, with the help of Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones, revealed the list of 2021 Emmy contenders on Tuesday.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

2021 Emmy nominations announced, including The Mandalorian, Scarlet Witch and Vision and more

Nominations for the Emmys de 2021 have been revealed, with The Mandalorian and The Crown lead with 24 nominations each. Father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones today joined Television Academy President and CEO Frank Scherma to Announce Nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards. The Mandalorian and The Crown garnered the most nominations, receiving 24 each, with Scarlet Witch and Vision, from Marvel, very close with 23 nominations.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Ron Cephas Jones and Daughter Jasmine Deserve an Emmy for Their Sweet Nominations Announcement

Watch: 2021 Emmy Nominations for Competition, Variety & Miniseries. Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones are continuing to be a golden father-daughter duo. The two actors joined family forces to announce the nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmys on July 13. But, before they got to the highly anticipated list, Ron couldn't help but just sweetly compliment his daughter on a job well done when it comes to her fast-growing amount of accolades, which include winning her own Emmy last year.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Fox Announces Fall 2021 Primetime Premiere Dates

Fox has set its fall 2021-2022 primetime lineup’s premiere dates, which includes series debut slots for The Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Alter Ego. Fox’s fall schedule also includes the return of 9-1-1, the sixth season of The Masked Singer, and The Resident season five. Fox’s Sunday “Animation...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

EA Play Live Stream – Watch It Unfold as It Happens

EA Play Live is about to start! Set to kick off at 10AM PT/1PM ET/1AM HKT, you can watch the EA Play Live stream below! This year’s Electronics Arts showcase will clock in at 40 minutes long, and will include a surprise or two if rumors are to be believed.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Where to Watch Emmy-Nominated Shows 2021, Including…Emily in Paris?

Upon first blush, the 2021 Emmy nominees are a reflection of our quarantine viewing habits. There are the shows that made us hopeful about life and love, like Ted Lasso and Bridgerton; there are those that offered catharsis, like I May Destroy You and (surprisingly) WandaVision; there are a few whose darkness allowed us respite from our own, like Mare of Easttown and The Queen’s Gambit. But even with an unprecedented amount of time spent in front of the TV (or laptop or smartphone), it’s impossible to have consumed every nominee. Luckily there are still two more months before Cedric the Entertainer hosts the 73rd Emmys (in person!) on September 19.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Saturday Night Live: 11 performers nominated for Emmy Awards

The 2021 Emmy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 13, and Saturday Night Live was well represented among the nominees. The long-running sketch comedy series was nominated for 21 awards, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy