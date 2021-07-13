‘Turning Red’ Trailer: Pixar’s Latest Feature Is Directed By Domee Shi, The Oscar-Winner Behind The ‘Bao’ Short

One of the most important parts to remember about Honest Trailers is that, like many similar sites, it’s not meant to be taken seriously since it’s bound to poke holes in our favorite movies just because, well, that’s the point of the site. With Luca being on the docket this time it’s not hard to see how it might be compared to Call Me By Your Name since the premise isn’t too far away, apart from the fact that one is live-action and Luca is an animated feature. Plus, there’s not as much of a creepy vibe in Luca as there is in the other movie, though that’s a matter of opinion really. But if one really wants to get into it, the idea of Luca is very similar to a few movies since there are elements of The Little Mermaid in there as well. Seeing this as a movie about friendship and accepting people for who they are is definitely one of the main points, but getting past that there does appear to be a few things that people might want to comment on, such as the idea of stereotyping Italians by their speech and their lifestyles.