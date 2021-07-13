Cancel
Movies

‘Turning Red’ Trailer: Pixar’s Latest Feature Is Directed By Domee Shi, The Oscar-Winner Behind The ‘Bao’ Short

By Edward Davis
 14 days ago

While Pixar employees have reportedly grumbled that Pixar films have been going straight to Disney+ during the pandemic and post-pandemic, the animated studio is having a banner year and is not slowing down. Having just come off the Oscar-winning “Soul” in March (which won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score), Pixar then released “Luca,” the Italian seaside, sea-monster friendship film. While that picture was the film in question going straight to Disney+, it’s terrific and yet another winner for Disney and their studio.

