Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake is not exactly a period piece, but it’s also not of our era. Between the RAZR style flip phones, the neon visuals, and the 20th-century costuming, it’s a violent, cotton candy-stylized fantasy that exists in a world out of time. And the soundtrack is no different, leaning heavily on the old-school classic rock and roll of earlier eras to highlight the super choreographed fight sequences. But there’s a reason these songs have stood the test of time, and it’s because once you get them stuck in your head, there they remain. Here are all the songs on Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake soundtrack to bop along to on your own missions.