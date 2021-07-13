Treating the Brain Through the Stomach: Tweaking the Gut Microbiome Slowed ALS in Mice

Xiaojuan Ai, Cuiling Wu, Tingting Yin, Olena Zhur, Congling Liu, Xiaotao Yan, CuiPing Yi, Dan Liu, Linhu Xiao, Wenkai Li, Binbin Xie, Hailun He. Rice bran is an industrial byproduct that exerts several bioactivities despite its limited bioavailability. In this study, rice bran fermented withMF423 (FLRB) had enhanced antidiabetic effects bothand. FLRB could increase glucose consumption and decrease lipid accumulation in insulin resistant HepG2 cells. Eight weeks of FLRB treatment significantly reduced the levels of blood glucose and lipids and elevated antioxidant activity in type 2 diabetic mellitus (T2DM) mice. H&E staining revealed alleviation of overt lesions in the livers of FLRB-treated mice. Moreover, high-throughput sequencing showed notable variation in the composition of gut microbiota in FLRB-treated mice, especially for short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs)-producing bacteria such asand. In conclusion, our results suggested that rice bran fermentation products can modulate the intestinal microbiota and improve T2DM-related biochemical abnormalities, so they can be applied as potential probiotics or dietary supplements.
Comments / 0