Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

An archaeological study reveals new aspects related to plant processing in a Neolithic settlement in Turkey

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study conducted by researchers from the UPF Culture and Socio-Ecological Dynamics research group (CaSEs) and the University of Leicester (UK) has provided a highly dynamic image surrounding the use and importance of hitherto unknown wild plant resources at the Neolithic site of Çatalhöyük (Anatolia, Turkey). The researchers carried out their work combining the analysis of microbotanical remains and use-wear traces in various stone implements recovered from the site, which in the past hosted one of mankind's first agricultural societies.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neolithic#Turkey#Economy#Plant#Atalh Y K#Icrea Upf Research#Cases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Archaeology
Related
ScienceInverse

Scientists discover the ancient birthplace of marijuana

For thousands of years, humans have lit up around the world, enjoying the high that comes from cannabis. But the controversial politics surrounding the drug has made it difficult for scientists to figure out its genetic origins. Where did cannabis come from and how did it evolve into the potent green that brings us pleasure?
ScienceEurekAlert

Nitrogen-producing process of anammox bacterium finally uncovered

After years of research, the molecular structure of the enzyme responsible for a large part of the global nitrate and nitrogen production by bacteria has finally been uncovered. The anammox bacterium and other bacteria use this enzyme to convert toxic nitrite into nitrate. Now that the working of the enzyme has become clear, new possibilities have opened for the improved deployment of the anammox bacterium for power generation from wastewater and for the production of rocket fuel. Researchers from Radboud University and the Max Planck Institutes in Heidelberg and Frankfurt published a paper on the subject in Nature Microbiology today.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Scientists create rechargeable swimming microrobots using oil and water

By combining oil drops with water containing a detergent-like substance, the scientists found they could produce artificial swimmers that are able to swim independently and even harvest energy to recharge. The oil droplets use fluctuating temperature changes in their surrounding environment to store energy and to swim. When cooled, the...
EurekAlert

Silicon in drinking water caused irreversible lung pathologies in rodents

Bone density, skin and hair health, and the mobility of joints depend to a great extent on the microelement of silicon. We mostly get it with food, but silicon is also consumed with some biologically active additives that promise beauty, longevity, and youth. The element can also be found in drinking water of a natural origin: usually, it is included in the compound of sodium salt and metasiliconic acid. However, in the case of microelements, one should be extremely careful: a deficiency could lead to diseases, but an overdose could bring negative effects too.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Biomolecular bonsai: Controlling the pruning and strengthening of neuron branches

Fukuoka, Japan--At this very moment, the billions of neurons in your brain are using their trillions of connections to enable you to read and comprehend this sentence. Now, by studying the neurons involved in the sense of smell, researchers from Kyushu University's Faculty of Medical Sciences report a new mechanism behind the biomolecular bonsai that selectively strengthens these connections.
WildlifeField & Stream

Did You Know That Some Fish Are Warm-Blooded? New Study Reveals Why

It may come as a surprise to some anglers, but scientists have known that not all fish are cold-blooded since a groundbreaking study was conducted in 1973. Today, we know that about 35 species of fish have the ability to warm parts of their bodies, such as their muscles, eyes, and brain. Among them are a few popular gamefish species, including the Atlantic bluefin tuna and the shortfin mako shark. Great white sharks are also known to be endothermic, which is the scientific term used to describe this characteristic. Still, scientists did not fully understand why these fish, which make up less than 0.1 percent of all fish species, have this ability—until a recent study was published in the scientific journal Functional Ecology last month.
EducationEurekAlert

Revealing the values in mathematics education through a variety of cultural lenses

If you ask an adult what their least favorite subject at school was, they are likely to say mathematics. This response has less to do with mathematics per se than it is about how well it was taught or whether students were supported in their endeavor to learn numbers, master algebra, understand trigonometry, and handle data. To grasp the values of mathematics and how the discipline is viewed by society, we need to see it as a cultural phenomenon first.
ScienceNew York Post

Humans, Neanderthals share up to 98.5 percent DNA, new study reveals

You’re not much different than a Neanderthal. At least according to a new study published by Science Advances. The journal found that as little as 1.5 percent of our DNA is unique to modern humans, and not shared with our ancestral species. “That’s a pretty small percentage,” Nathan Schaefer, a...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Plant root-associated bacteria preferentially colonize their native host-plant roots

Plants, including crops such as rice and wheat, obtain their essential mineral nutrients and water through their roots, making them an important interface between plants and the soil environment. The roots of land plants associate with a wide range of microbes - including bacteria - that are recruited from the surrounding soil and assemble into structured communities known as the root microbiota. These microbial communities are sustained by the plant host, which provides them with nutrients, primarily in the form of organic carbon compounds secreted by the root. In turn, these commensal bacteria mediate multiple processes that are beneficial to their plant host, such as providing defense against pathogens, improving nutrient mobilization from the soil and positively impacting growth. Given their importance for plant health, the study of the root microbiota has evolved into a promising research field that aims to understand how these interactions occur, and could eventually help increase the yield and resilience of crop plants. Although it is well known that plants secrete diverse small molecules into the soil via their roots that serve as chemoattractants for root colonization by a subset of soil-dwelling bacteria, the degree of active selection performed by the host and the extent to which root-associated microbial communities are adapted to specific plant species remain largely unknown. In a new study published in Nature Microbiology, a team of researchers from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, and Århus University in Denmark, aimed to gain a deeper understanding of these complex multi-species interactions.
ChemistryEurekAlert

RUDN University chemists obtained an unusual planar nickel complex exhibiting magnetic properties

RUDN University chemists obtained a metal-containing complex with an unusual planar architecture. The unexpected structure was formed due to the spontaneous fixation of carbon dioxide from the air during the reaction. This compound exhibits unusual magnetic properties (spin glass behaviour). This can be useful for creating memory storage devices. The results are published in the Journal of Organometallic Chemistry.
ScienceEurekAlert

UBCO researchers light the way to cleaner water

Shining a beam of light into potentially contaminated water samples may hold the key to real-time detection of hydrocarbons and pesticides in water. UBC Okanagan researchers are testing the use of fluorescence to monitor water quality. The results, they say, show great promise. When a beam of light is shone...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Newly discovered role for CTP in ensuring faithful cell division in bacteria

To grow and multiply efficiently, bacteria must coordinate cell division with chromosome segregation. Crucial to this process in the bacterium Bacillus subtilis (commonly found in soil and the guts of humans and ruminants) is a protein called Nucleoid Occlusion Factor or Noc. Noc binds to particular binding sites on the...
SciencePosted by
Forbes

How Archaeology Could Help Deal With A New, Old Enemy: Climate Change

The effects of man-made climate change are devastating communities around the world, and climate scientists warn that such extreme events will worsen as the world warms. But can we use the lessons of the past to gather vital clues about our future? A team of anthropologists and earth scientists believes we can.
ScienceNature.com

Using Y-chromosome capture enrichment to resolve haplogroup H2 shows new evidence for a two-path Neolithic expansion to Western Europe

Uniparentally-inherited markers on mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and the non-recombining regions of the Y chromosome (NRY), have been used for the past 30 years to investigate the history of humans from a maternal and paternal perspective. Researchers have preferred mtDNA due to its abundance in the cells, and comparatively high substitution rate. Conversely, the NRY is less susceptible to back mutations and saturation, and is potentially more informative than mtDNA owing to its longer sequence length. However, due to comparatively poor NRY coverage via shotgun sequencing, and the relatively low and biased representation of Y-chromosome variants on capture assays such as the 1240 k, ancient DNA studies often fail to utilize the unique perspective that the NRY can yield. Here we introduce a new DNA enrichment assay, coined YMCA (Y-mappable capture assay), that targets the "mappable" regions of the NRY. We show that compared to low-coverage shotgun sequencing and 1240 k capture, YMCA significantly improves the mean coverage and number of sites covered on the NRY, increasing the number of Y-haplogroup informative SNPs, and allowing for the identification of previously undiscovered variants. To illustrate the power of YMCA, we show that the analysis of ancient Y-chromosome lineages can help to resolve Y-chromosomal haplogroups. As a case study, we focus on H2, a haplogroup associated with a critical event in European human history: the Neolithic transition. By disentangling the evolutionary history of this haplogroup, we further elucidate the two separate paths by which early farmers expanded from Anatolia and the Near East to western Europe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy