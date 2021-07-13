Two Michigan State labs receive funding for continued COVID-19 wastewater monitoring
Two Michigan State University labs will receive nearly $6 million for projects to conduct COVID-19 wastewater surveillance and testing. This funding is part of a $49 million grant, supporting 19 local projects from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or MDHHS, to continue wastewater surveillance in areas statewide. Wastewater is tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 disease that is shed in feces into Michigan public sewer systems.msutoday.msu.edu
