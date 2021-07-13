Cancel
Spotify to Launch 'Live at Electric Lady' EP Series With Jon Batiste, Bleachers & More

By Chris Eggertsen
Billboard
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticipating artists also include Patti Smith, Bleachers and Dominic Fike. Spotify has expanded its collaboration with the legendary Electric Lady Studios for a series of live EPs titled Live at Electric Lady, it was announced today. The series will build on the companies’ pre-existing partnership for Spotify Singles. Live at...

