Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Nitrate may boost endurance, but data is ‘very low- to moderate-quality,’ says meta analysis

By Hank Schultz contact
nutraingredients-usa.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian researchers have determined via a meta analysis that nitrate supplementation may be beneficial in some aspects of endurance sports, but caution that the data supporting the notion is mediocre at best. Nitrate is one of the dietary ingredients endorsed by World Athletics as being generally regarded as boosting performance....

www.nutraingredients-usa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pomegranate Juice#Sports Nutrition#Meta#Nitrate#Endurance#Canadian#World Athletics#The University Of Guelph#Vo 2
Related
Public Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Chronic COVID syndrome: a new study shows the positive effects of using Apportal, a targeted nutritional supplement

Numerous studies have shown how the coronavirus infection can cause medium and long-term effects, generally known as “chronic COVID syndrome” or “Long-COVID”. One of the most common symptoms, which may last for months after the end of the infection, is persistent tiredness, also known as fatigue. This condition has been found in people of all ages, both those who have had a severe infection and those who have had only a mild form of the infection.
Sciencenutraingredients-usa.com

Kimchi-derived probiotic useful for prediabetic glycaemic control, study suggests

A kimchi-derived probiotic could help in warding off diabetes as scientists find its supplementation improves blood glucose level management in those with prediabetes. The Korean team were able to demonstrate that an eight-week course of Lactobacillus plantarum HAC01​ improved indicators of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) onset, when compared to the control group.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Spirulina Supplementation as an Adjuvant Therapy in Enhancement of Antioxidant Capacity: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Controlled Clinical Trials.

Fatemeh Naeini, Meysam Zarezadeh, Sara Mohiti, Helda Tutunchi, Mehrangiz Ebrahimi Mamaghani, Alireza Ostadrahimi. BACKGROUND: Spirulina, a type of blue-green algae, is used as an adjuvant treatment of metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Evidence about the effects of spirulina on antioxidant system are conflicting. Thus, this quantitative review aimed to summarize the effects of spirulina administration on antioxidant status biomarkers.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Popular protein powders may shorten your life, study finds

In a recent study published in Nature Metabolism, researchers found that eating a variety of protein is better for health than just drinking a protein shake or eating protein bars. They found that while delivering muscle-building benefits, excessive consumption of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) may reduce lifespan, harm mood and...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Vaccine antibody levels start to wane at around 2–3 months

Total antibody levels appear to start declining from as early as six weeks after complete vaccination and can reduce by more than 50% over 10 weeks, according to new data from UCL's Virus Watch study. These findings were consistent across all groups of people regardless of age, chronic illnesses or...
Healthgentside.co.uk

Woman becomes unable to walk after receiving second Pfizer dose

A young woman by the name of Georgia-Rose Segal, posted a video online in which she shows herself collapsing to the floor by the inability to walk following the second dose of a COVID-19 jab. Collapsed on the floor. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, captures...
Healthneurology.org

Measuring Resilience and Resistance in Aging and Alzheimer Disease Using Residual Methods: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis

Objective: There is currently a lack of consensus on how to optimally define and measure resistance and resilience in brain and cognitive aging. Residual methods use residuals from regression analysis to quantify the capacity to avoid (resistance) or cope (resilience) “better or worse than expected” given a certain level of risk or cerebral damage. We reviewed the rapidly growing literature on residual methods in the context of aging and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and performed meta-analyses to investigate associations of residual-method based resilience and resistance measures with longitudinal cognitive and clinical outcomes.
Dietstheridgewoodblog.net

very low carbohydrate intake

When You Have A Comprehensive Food List, Following A Keto Diet Becomes Easier. A Keto diet consists of high fats, moderate proteins, and very low carbohydrate intake. When the carbohydrates in your body are reduced, the body goes through a metabolic state which is called Ketosis. Once this state is achieved, the cells of your body will use ketone to generate energy. This diet is beneficial for people who are trying to lose weight.
HealthNature.com

Effect of prone position on respiratory parameters, intubation and death rate in COVID-19 patients: systematic review and meta-analysis

Prone position (PP) is known to improve oxygenation and reduce mortality in COVID-19 patients. This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to determine the effects of PP on respiratory parameters and outcomes. PubMed, EMBASE, ProQuest, SCOPUS, Web of Sciences, Cochrane library, and Google Scholar were searched up to 1st January 2021. Twenty-eight studies were included. The Cochran's Q-test and I2 statistic were assessed heterogeneity, the random-effects model was estimated the pooled mean difference (PMD), and a meta-regression method has utilized the factors affecting heterogeneity between studies. PMD with 95% confidence interval (CI) of PaO2/FIO2 Ratio in before–after design, quasi-experimental design and in overall was 55.74, 56.38, and 56.20 mmHg. These values for Spo2 (Sao2) were 3.38, 17.03, and 7.58. PP in COVID-19 patients lead to significantly decrease of the Paco2 (PMD: − 8.69; 95% CI − 14.69 to − 2.69 mmHg) but significantly increase the PaO2 (PMD: 37.74; 95% CI 7.16–68.33 mmHg). PP has no significant effect on the respiratory rate. Based on meta-regression, the study design has a significant effect on the heterogeneity of Spo2 (Sao2) (Coefficient: 12.80; p < 0.001). No significant associations were observed for other respiratory parameters with sample size and study design. The pooled estimate for death rate and intubation rates were 19.03 (8.19–32.61) and 30.68 (21.39–40.75). The prone positioning was associated with improved oxygenation parameters and reduced mortality and intubation rate in COVID-19 related respiratory failure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy