Delaware State

Delaware's State of Emergency Ends Tomorrow, Pfizer says Booster Shot Might be Needed

By Jaryd Leady
WBOC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELAWARE- Delaware's State of Emergency is set to come to an end tomorrow, but there is still a lot of questions looming about vaccines and variants. Tomorrow morning the state steps into it's first State of Emergency free day since March of last year, lifting capacities and limitations for many places and businesses. Some places are even seeing that return to normal already, but on the vaccine front there could be changes coming soon.

