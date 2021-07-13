Moped rider sustains serious injuries in Route 1 crash
A moped rider is in serious condition after a crash July 12 on Route 1 near Rehoboth. A 61-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was riding a moped at 7:58 p.m. southbound in the bus/bike lane of Route 1 near the Cracker Barrel and Econo Lodge when a Honda Civic driven by a 31-year-old woman from Brooklyn, N.Y., traveling southbound turned into the bus/bike lane, said Master Cpl. Heather Pepper of the Delaware State Police.www.capegazette.com
