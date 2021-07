Sen. Sal DiDomenico has been chosen by the National Council of State Governments to serve on their 2021-22 Healthy States National Task Force. This is a bipartisan group of state leaders from all three branches of government tasked with providing resources and recommendations for state governments on how to best address current state challenges, including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Members include State Senators, State Representatives, Lieutenant Governors, Secretaries of State and Judges from throughout the United States and U.S. Territories. The National Task Force will focus on four key policy areas during this two year process to provide states a holistic policy strategy for their shared challenges.