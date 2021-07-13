OSHA Revises its National Emphasis Program for Safer Precautions Against COVID-19
Changes and updates are made to the Interim Enforcement Response Program. OSHA revised its National Emphasis Program (NEP) for COVID-19. The NEP was created to focus on companies that put the largest number of workers at a high risk of contracting the disease and for employers that engage in retaliation against their employees who complain about unsafe or unhealthy conditions under OSHA. NEP was launched March 12, 2021.ohsonline.com
