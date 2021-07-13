Cancel
Public Health

OSHA Revises its National Emphasis Program for Safer Precautions Against COVID-19

By Shereen Hashem
Occupational Health Safety
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanges and updates are made to the Interim Enforcement Response Program. OSHA revised its National Emphasis Program (NEP) for COVID-19. The NEP was created to focus on companies that put the largest number of workers at a high risk of contracting the disease and for employers that engage in retaliation against their employees who complain about unsafe or unhealthy conditions under OSHA. NEP was launched March 12, 2021.

#Osha#Covid 19#Osha#Nep#The Inspection Procedures#Ierp#Respiratory Protection
