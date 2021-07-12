WoW: How To Watch The Sanctum of Domination Race To World First Event

Koei Tecmo and Omega Force’s hit Musou series is back with Samurai Warriors 5, but how long does it take to beat the game?. After hitting home shores in Japan first, Samurai Warriors 5 is now available here in the west. I’ve spent a long time playing the game and I’ve become slightly addicted to its simple but satisfying gameplay. I’m still some way off getting the game completely finished, mind you, as there’s a lot of stuff going on outside of the main campaign. How long it takes to beat Samurai Warriors 5 is dependant on how you play and what you spend your time doing in the Musou button masher.