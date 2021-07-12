Cancel
WoW: How To Watch The Sanctum of Domination Race To World First Event

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn about what raid teams from around the globe are taking part in the Race to World First 2021. It’s been a while since we had an RWF event. Thanks to the increased gestation period of patch 9.1, it’s taken us a long time to get a new raid. Thankfully, guilds were ready and waiting with events and live streams for fans to enjoy. With more guilds than ever looking to go for glory, attention turns to the Sanctum of Damnation as North America Guild Complexity Limit looks to hold onto their #1 title for the third time.

