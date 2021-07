On a sweaty afternoon in Tokyo, all of the United States women's national team's ghosts came out to haunt them. It's not clear whether the Americans came out overconfident—buoyed by their 44-game unbeaten streak, their status as world champions and the utter dominance they've tended to display under Vlatko Andonovski—or if they were underconfident, still looking back with regret on the time when Sweden knocked them out in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics.