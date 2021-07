U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-Glen Ellyn) Editor's note: This article was first published at Wirepoints.org. Congressman Sean Casten has a new video out on how opponents of Critical Race Theory are just “right-wing fear-mongers” who are “afraid of facing hard truths…a certain subset of white men who are petrified to live in a world where they might be judged by the content of their character.”