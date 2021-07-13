5 OSHA Guidelines to Follow During Reopening Procedures

The logistics of opening operations back up in the wake of the pandemic is more complex than ever. All organizations must ensure employees return to a safe and healthy work environment, whether industrial or otherwise. It’s not just about the sanitation and cleanliness policies that have been on all of our minds lately either. OSHA graciously reminded everyone that other, non-COVID-related safety obligations, are still important — and could easily fall by the wayside. It raises the question: what are some of the more pertinent OSHA and general safety guidelines that everyone should be aware of?