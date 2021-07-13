Cancel
Joined Mews as Chief Customer Officer

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuckley joins Mews having built a career in customer success, including more than six years at Cloudera, where she helped navigate the customer strategy from the company's early years, through its successful IPO in 2017. Blynn brings more than two decades of experience in customer-focused roles for Privitar, The Artesian Network, WebEx and Nextel.

