Joined Mews as Chief Customer Officer

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. KitoTech Medical, manufacturer of the microMend® Wound Closure Product, announces today that Jeff Willis, an experienced executive in the wound closure space, has joined KitoTech as its Chief Commercial Officer. He brings over 20 years of commercial experience in the medical device industry. From 2005 to 2021, Jeff was at Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS), an advanced wound closure and wound care company with a $850 million market cap. Most recently, he was a key member of the company’s senior management team and Global Business Unit Director for Surgical Products where he led all Sales, Marketing and R&D functions. Jeff brings extensive global experience in launching and managing new wound closure products including one that has grown to over $50 million in annual end market sales. During his tenure, the stock price of AMS increased over 30-fold.
