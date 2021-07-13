Cancel
Antony Wong

hospitalitynet.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Wharf Hotels in Harbour City, Kowloon, Hong Kong (SAR) Wharf Hotels has appointed Antony Wong as Group Director Rooms. Antony will lead Wharf Hotel's rooms division, focusing on operations, brand standards and initiating strategies and programmes to enhance service and operations. He will report to Thomas Salg, Vice President...

www.hospitalitynet.org

#Hong Kong Sar#Wharf Hotels#Wharf Hotel#Operations#Shanghai Hotels Limited#The Peninsula Hotels#Corporate Communications#Bars Events
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Edward E. Snoeks

A hospitality veteran with three decades of industry experience in Asia and Europe, Edward E. Snoeks, will take charge of the new bleisure hotel Meliá Chiang Mai. Snoeks joins Meliá Chiang Mai after managing the pre-opening of Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok & The Residences and working as both Thailand's regional general manager and general manager of The Okura Prestige Bangkok.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 9 July 2021

The Japan-based Pokémon Company announced that they are opening Pokémon Wonder, a new limited-time theme park settled in a forest that has been left untouched for 20 years. The nature park is built on a 4,500-square-metre forest, located behind Yomiuriland, the largest amusement park in Tokyo. It is expected to open from 17 July 2021 to 3 April 2022. Within the park, there will be grasslands, bamboo groves and a wide variety of flora with miniature Pokémon figures. Instead of computer-animated images or stuffed animals, the Pokémon statues are hand-crafted from organic materials such as wood and leaves. The park’s main attraction will be an immersive nature adventure, where guests are tasked as a Pokémon researcher to spot over 50 different kinds of Pokémon statues within the park, with the help of print-out clues. According to the official website, up to six guests will be allowed to participate in the adventure at the same time for 90 minutes, where they will look for Pokémon in three different areas, the Wonderfield, Ancient Stone Wall, and Whispering Bamboo Grove.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Europe Hotel Transactions Bulletin - Week Ending 9 July 2021

Bankinter launches Victoria Hotels & Resorts with 8-hotel portfolio acquisition from Meliá. Spanish bank Bankinter has acquired a 1,945-room portfolio of eight hotels from operator Meliá Hotels International by taking a majority stake in a deal that values the new venture at a reported €203.9 million (€105,000 per room). The deal also involved investor GMA and a small number of Bankinter’s high-net-worth clients and institutional investors. The transaction includes six hotels owned by Meliá and participation in a company that owns another two. Meliá will continue to operate the properties and will also hold a 7.5% stake in the new company. The hotels included in the deal are: Gran Meliá Victoria (Mallorca), Meliá Tamarindos (Gran Canaria), Meliá Granada, Sol Beach House Menorca, Meliá Salinas (Lanzarote), Innside Bosque (Mallorca), Meliá Atlanterra (Cadiz) and Innside Zaragoza. Six of the properties are expected to undergo major renovations, with an expected capex investment of more than €125 million. The new company will be known as Victoria Hotels & Resorts.
SocietyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'Swimming to Freedom,' by Kent Wong

For a decade, Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution smashed society to bits. People were sent away for brutal re-education. Others simply disappeared. For many, only one hope remained: Getting out. "Swimming to Freedom: My Escape From China and the Cultural Revolution" is Kent Wong's memoir of those times and how desperate...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Total Revenue Forecasting Is Coming…Rome

Like most of the global working population, I’m writing to you from my home office today outside London. I’ve stayed connected with colleagues and clients alike via virtual meetings and email while enjoying the slow reopening of our beloved industry and looking ahead to the further cessation of pandemic restrictions.
Worldhospitalitynet.org

STR: Preliminary June Data For London Hotels

The absolute occupancy and RevPAR levels were the highest for any month in London since February 2020, while the ADR level was the highest since March 2020. Year-over-year percentage increases are substantial because of the comparison with the months most affected by the pandemic in 2020. All of STR’s COVID-19...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Elli Jafari

Standard Hotels announces the promotion of Elli Jafari to Managing Director of The Standard, London. Jafari joined the hotel as General Manager in August 2018, ahead of its opening in July 2019. Since opening, the hotel has received numerous awards for its design, hospitality and food - its 10th-floor restaurant Decimo is now a destination in itself. Over the last two years The Standard, London has also played host to some of the City's most iconic events and celebrations.
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Integrated Biometrics names new CEO, approaching $50M in revenue for 2021

Integrated Biometrics has appointed industry veteran Shawn O’Rourke as its new chief executive officer to lead the continued expansion of its thin-film transistor (TFT) fingerprint scanner technology following the retirement of former CEO Steve Thies. O’Rourke brings both expertise in TFT technology and in business development, technology deployment, commercialization, intellectual...
IndustryThe Poultry Site

Hy-Line International adds to Southeast Asia sales team

Hy-Line International, the world leader in layer poultry genetics, is pleased to announce Mr. Willie Blokvoort has joined the Southeast Asia Team as the Regional Business Manager for Indonesia and Philippines. In this role, he will oversee the region’s commercial duties and address the technical needs of his customer base. Mr. Blokvoort is based in Indonesia, which is consistent with Hy-Line’s “global, yet local” position.
Businessaithority.com

TCG Digital Appoints Mikael Hagstroem and Wolf Lichtenstein to the Leadership Team

TCG Digital, the flagship technology consulting and solutions company of The Chatterjee Group (TCG) announced the appointment of two new members to its leadership team. In the course of a board meeting held recently, the committee decided to induct Mikael Hagstroem as the Executive Chairman to the Board and Wolf Lichtenstein as the President – Europe.
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Avocados From Mexico Appoints Two Key Executives

Irving-based nonprofit marketing organization Avocados From Mexico has promoted two leaders to prepare for a transformative future: Ivonne Kinser and Ana Ambrosi. AFM has a mindset rooted in innovation and diversity. Of its 34 employees, 60 percent are women, making for a gender-balanced leadership team powered by its Female Leadership Initiative.

