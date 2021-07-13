Ottawa’s re-watered canal to be drained

OTTAWA – Experts are reporting that the algae and cattail growth in the re-watered canal section in Ottawa has worsened. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resource Fisheries Biologist, the algae and cattail growth have worsened since his last inspection on June 28th and will continue to do so under the current conditions and configuration of the re-watered Canal which will lead to the Canal smelling of decaying plant life. Ottawa officials say both the LaSalle Street and Columbus Street paths crossing beneath the bridges are flooding because the four sump pumps have burnt out due to excess flow as well as debris leaking beneath the retaining walls entering the sump stations. The biologist advised that in the short term the City’s best option is to drain the re-watered section to kill the bacterial growth. Once drained, there will be an odor from the algae until it is dead. This odor could possibly last a week or two but will most likely happen anyway without draining the Canal in viewing the current rate of algae growth. Ottawa officials say the process to drain the canal is expected to take 3 to 4 days.