Lactose-free milk with graphene oxide based nano filtration membranes

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past years, graphene oxide membranes have been mainly studied for water desalination and dye separation. However, membranes have a wide range of applications such as the food industry. A research group led by Aaron Morelos-Gomez of Shinshu University's Global Aqua Innovation Center investigated the application of graphene oxide membranes for milk which typically creates dense foulant layers on polymeric membranes.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Milk#Water Desalination#Science And Technology#Water Treatment#Shinshu University
