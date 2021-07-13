Cancel
LIV Wellness Lounge to host block party in LaSalle

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLASALLE – Businesses in the Illinois Valley are coming together to bring health and wellness to LaSalle. On July 31st LIV Wellness Lounge is teaming up with other local businesses like Starved Rock Yoga for the “Summer LIVs On” block party. The fitness-based party that will happen on 1st street in LaSalle from noon to 4 p.m. will host the Emscuplt NEO Bus that tours across the United States. The bus is said to be the first and only non-invasive body shaping procedure that provides simultaneous fat elimination and muscle building in a combined session. Founder and CEO, Dr. Sam R. Patel says the event is something that’s been missing in the area for years.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasalle#Block Party#Liv#Muscle Building#Liv Wellness Lounge#Starved Rock Yoga
