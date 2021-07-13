Cancel
Medicare to review coverage for new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm

By The Wall Street Journal
healthleadersmedia.com
 14 days ago

Medicare officials are beginning a review of Biogen Inc.’s new Alzheimer’s drug to decide whether to standardize coverage of the medicine nationally, a widely-anticipated step that would allow the government to place limits on who can receive the medicine. The review of Biogen’s drug, called Aduhelm, will include an analysis of published clinical studies and medical society guidelines, as well as two public hearings later this month to assess the therapy’s benefits, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said on Monday.

