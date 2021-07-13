AirAsia Looks To Raise Up To $238M Through Rights Issue

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the California-based provider of unified platform software for the K-12 education market could be valued at up to $3.86 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $789.5 million as it is offering 39.47 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $18 and $20 a share. The company expects to have a total of 193.15 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 153.22 million Class A shares. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "PWSC." There are 17 underwriters listed, led by Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank. The company recorded a net loss of $46.6 million on revenue of $434.9 million in 2020, after a loss of $90.7 million on revenue of $365.0 million in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has declined 4.3% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.9%.