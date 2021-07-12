Cancel
San Antonio, TX

WATCH: Texas Teen’s Golf Ball is Unbelievably Struck in Midair by Lightning

By Buddy Logan
Kiss 103.1 FM
Kiss 103.1 FM
 16 days ago
I remember, growing up, they used to clear out the swimming pool when there was lightning. Pretty sure they still do that. Do they clear out Topgolf courses for the same?. "When I saw the lightning bolt my first instinct was to run,' Gomez said. 'I slipped on the wet floor and was just happy I caught myself...I was just glad that it {lightning} hit the ball instead of me,' Gomez said via The Daily Mail.

