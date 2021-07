Rates are likely to rise in the early part of next year and not in 2023. One of the nastiest word in the English language has reared its ugly head again. It has more than four letters, but for a business that rises and falls with interest rates, it’s as foul as any dirty word you’ve ever heard – or uttered. We’re talking i-n-f-l-a-t-i-o-n. It’s an economic cicada, coming back to haunt us every so many years.