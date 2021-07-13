Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Keystone Policy Center Launch Online Open House

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) — A video taken in Frisco shows just how easy it is for a bear to get into a regular trash can — and experts warn that the next place they look for a meal may be inside your house. Wildlife officials are urging people who live in bear country to push for local regulations requiring bear-proof trash cans. Whelp, this bear clearly knows what it’s doing… I think our neighbor’s waste management company needs some better trash cans 🤦🏻‍♀️ @summitcounty @TownofFrisco pic.twitter.com/n2sD12Dd0t — Jamie Leary (@JamieALeary) July 20, 2021 The neighbor who took the video went over and stood...