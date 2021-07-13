Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pagosa Springs, CO

EDITORIAL: What Do We Do Now? Part Four

By Bill Hudson
pagosadailypost.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article“In discussing how we wanted to expand the Library, we looked at programs,” said Library Foundation Director Cindi Galabota. Ms. Galabota and I were sitting in the small multi-purpose room at the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library, talking about a proposed $4 million library expansion project, and the related capital campaign that’s just getting underway. The Library Foundation — a separate 501c3 organization serving the tax-funded Upper San Juan Library District — is helping to spearhead the campaign.

pagosadailypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
Pagosa Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Pagosa Springs, CO
Entertainment
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Workforce Housing#Charitable Organizations#The Library Foundation#American#National Geographics#The Sisson Library#Php#Archuleta School#Archuleta County#Gis#Psmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Google
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

High-level talks between U.S. and China end in a "stalemate"

Hong Kong — A meeting of high-level diplomats from the United States and China ended in what Chinese officials called a "stalemate" on Monday, cooling near-term hopes for a major summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the most...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy