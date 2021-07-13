EDITORIAL: What Do We Do Now? Part Four
“In discussing how we wanted to expand the Library, we looked at programs,” said Library Foundation Director Cindi Galabota. Ms. Galabota and I were sitting in the small multi-purpose room at the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library, talking about a proposed $4 million library expansion project, and the related capital campaign that’s just getting underway. The Library Foundation — a separate 501c3 organization serving the tax-funded Upper San Juan Library District — is helping to spearhead the campaign.pagosadailypost.com
