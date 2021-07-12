Cancel
Maine State

They Did It! 4 Mainers Walk In Their Fathers’ Footsteps From South Portland to Fenway

By The Captain
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 17 days ago
THEY DID IT! Four Mainers literally walked in their father's footsteps from South Portland to Fenway Park to raise money for a great cause. Denise Payette-Holmes, Peter Wildes, Link Erskine, and Joe McHugh left South Portland at Noon this past Tuesday and landed at Fenway Sunday afternoon before the Sox-Phillies game. They braved 95-degree temperatures, tropical storm Elsa, numerous blisters, sore muscles, and Massachusetts drivers to complete their epic journey. And did it all for a great cause-The Jimmy Fund.

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

