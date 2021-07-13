CBS13’s Dave Eid Lost His Amazing Wife Lisa After a 7 Year Battle With Cancer

Tonight on America’s Got Talent you’re going to have a chance to see a powerful singer in Ray Singleton. Meanwhile, you’ll learn a little bit about his past. If you are an avid viewer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, there’s a chance that you’ve seen Ray and his wife Roslyn before. Their story was documented previously on the daytime hit, as he serenaded her prior to her getting her second surgery on a brain tumor. That performance went viral, and the two eventually made an in-person appearance alongside the host.