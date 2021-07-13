Cancel
CBS13’s Dave Eid Lost His Amazing Wife Lisa After a 7 Year Battle With Cancer

By Lori Voornas
 13 days ago
Lisa DeBlois Eid was a remarkable woman whose life was cut too short. WGME CBS13 did an incredible tribute to Lisa mentioning that Dave Eid hasn't been on television for a few weeks. He had been caring for Lisa, who for seven years battled Stage-4 non-smokers lung cancer. She lost her battle this past weekend. But she fought hard, becoming an outspoken advocate for research and treatment. Even taking her fight to Washington, D.C. to talk to members of Congress.

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

