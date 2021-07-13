Augusta Metro Chamber Names Jasmine Sims as Associate Vice President for Workforce Solutions

The Augusta Metro Chamber is pleased to announce the selection of Jasmine Sims as their new Associate Vice President for Workforce Solutions. In overseeing the Chamber’s workforce initiatives, Mrs. Sims will be responsible for managing and implementing the policies and strategies of the Business Education Advisory Council, its partnership with the Richmond County School System and committees of the Council in the areas of experiential learning, digital inclusion, virtual learning, soft skills, high demand careers and funding development. She will also be responsible for the Chamber’s new job market platform Talent2Work.net, which is a workforce recruitment and job seeker development portal designed to meet the unique labor market needs of our region.